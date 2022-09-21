The first photos and videos from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City are making the rounds ahead of tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

The setup for this year’s Grand Slam show is a bit different from what they used last year. The set for this year includes a large video wall on the stage.

Unlike the inaugural Grand Slam event in 2021, it looks like tonight’s show will not be a sell out. It was noted by WrestleTix that there were 3,020 tickets available as of around 4pm ET today, with 12,412 tickets distributed for the setup/capacity of 15,432 seats. It was reported that AEW drew 20,144 fans to the 2021 event, with 18,300 of those paid.

AEW President Tony Khan announced this week that tonight’s taping is officially the company’s highest grossing television event since they launched back in 2019.

Below are photos and videos from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, including a post from Lee Moriarty, along with the current line-up for tonight’s episode:

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

