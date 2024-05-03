The man who is “The Revolutionary” and “The Visionary” of WWE is not going anywhere any time soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has re-signed with WWE.

According to the report, the deal that the veteran WWE Superstar signed was a lucrative, multi-year contract that will see him remain with the industry leader for “years to come.”

One source specifically noted that WWE was “not going to let him go,” so the signing was considered inevitable, and with the deal, Rollins is expected to be with the company into his 40s.

Currently on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury that required surgery, Rollins’ previous deal with WWE was reportedly set to expire in June.

Rollins’ deal is one of many that WWE has signed in recent weeks, joining Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Finn Balor as talents that have re-upped with the company.