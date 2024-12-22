WWE has officially announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw.
In what will be the second-to-last episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network before the move to Netflix starting on January 6, WWE has confirmed Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will have a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond.
Rollins’ upcoming opponent, CM Punk, took part in a similar sit-down interview with Redmond on the show a couple of weeks ago.
CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is scheduled as one of the main events for the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on 1/6 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.
