WWE has officially announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw.

In what will be the second-to-last episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network before the move to Netflix starting on January 6, WWE has confirmed Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will have a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond.

Rollins’ upcoming opponent, CM Punk, took part in a similar sit-down interview with Redmond on the show a couple of weeks ago.

CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is scheduled as one of the main events for the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on 1/6 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.