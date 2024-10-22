Another big match has been announced for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia.

On the October 21 episode of WWE Raw at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, three segments saw Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed involved in wild brawls.

Following the third brawl, WWE Raw General Manager stood between the two and announced that Rollins vs. Reed is official for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

Also scheduled for the show as part of Riyadh Season are the first two WWE Crown Jewel Championship matches, with champion Cody Rhodes vs. champion GUNTHER, as well as champion Liv Morgan vs. champion Nia Jax.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2.