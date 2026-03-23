As noted, Seth Rollins appeared on UnsportsmanLike for an interview on Monday.

In addition to the highlights we published where he addressed the Tom Brady to WWE rumors, “The Visionary” also spoke about CM Punk and his “ex-friend” Colt Cabana, as well as the injury bug hitting The Vision.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On CM Punk and his “ex-friend” Colt Cabana: “I’ve said some nice things about (CM) Punk, occasionally. Look, there’s no secret, he was a major influence on my career. First of all, he was a pioneer. So, there’s a nice thing I said about him. What he did for guys like me who came from the same kind of independent background as he did. You mentioned the meal that I talked about — AJ Styles — who’s recently retired — another one of those guys. But Punk was a guy — who from the Midwest — him and his ex-friend I suppose, Colt Cabana, were two guys who really — they helped pave the way for young guys like me to be able to find a path to WWE when it didn’t seem possible before. So, and he was there to support me in his own way for many years in different kinds of situations but at the end of the day, at some point, it became too much for him and he changed and he left, and I grew and he sort of stagnated, and so, there’s a great divide there between the two of us but yeah, I can say a couple nice things about who he used to be… We’re decades apart here. He leaves in 2014 or something like that. I don’t see him again for another 10 years. I don’t talk to him for another 10 years. He talks a lot about me, I talk a lot about him. But we’re two different people… The problem with him was the person he became was this — I mean, he’s always been a curmudgeon and he’d probably admit that himself — but, he was not helpful when it came to moving the business forward. He was so bitter and he was so self-centered, that it was about him and it was about how do I make this right, and he did that at the expense of the industry, and at the expense of the people who were trying to make the business big, and trying to do the right thing. We butted heads on that and I don’t know if we’re ever gonna be able to reconcile those differences, but sure, I can say some nice things about CM Punk pre-2014.”

On the injury bug hitting The Vision: “But I’ll tell ya, that fake injury, that really cursed The Vision a little bit, eh? Karma. I’m not a karma guy but here we are, you know what I’m saying? I might have to rethink my stance on that.”