Seth Rollins recently spoke with the Boston Herald for an interview promoting WrestleMania 42 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship likely being the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42, as well as how it is bittersweet that he is not the one carrying that title onto “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship likely headlining night two of WrestleMania 42: “I’m extremely proud that in all likelihood the world heavyweight championship is going to be featured as the main event Night Two of WrestleMania, which in my opinion is the true main event of WrestleMania. Roman talked down about it as if it were a second-tier title when it was introduced, and so did a lot of other people. I felt it was extremely important that our world championship wasn’t monopolized by a guy who wasn’t going to be there enough to help elevate the talent with that title – and that’s Roman. He took the part-time schedule and he’s earned that right. On the other hand, we needed a world championship that was going to be represented every week on the Raw brand, one that would allow new stars to be created. So I’m very proud that that belt will be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

On it being a shame that he is not carrying the title heading into the biggest two-night WWE premium live event of the year: “It is bittersweet that I’m not the one taking it into the main event of WrestleMania. It’s actually my most-hated rival, CM Punk, against Roman Reigns. The irony is not lost on me.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.