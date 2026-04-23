Seth Rollins has been sporting a shiner since WrestleMania 42.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, “The Visionary” addressed exactly that.

“It’s there. It’s under there,” Rollins said about his black eye. “They did a good job trying to cover it up this morning. Bron Breakker (gave it to me). It was his foot. His foot gave it to me when he speared me. Figure that out. This lunatic came so fast down the ramp when he flipped as he speared me, his foot hit me in the eye. I was on the ground writhing in pain because I couldn’t breathe, wondering why my eye was also swelling.”

Rollins would go on to mention how Breakker doesn’t realize his own speed and power.

“The man has a real problem,” he continued. “He does not know his own speed, his own strength. He’s on autopilot in the scariest way… Targeted to my midsection, somehow double-tapped me on the way down. That’s how quick — I was not even on the ground before the foot got me in the face. I think it was a heel, because he flipped over. So he scorpioned up and wham! I’ve never seen it before. Hopefully, I never have to see it again. I’m sick of it. Actually, I saw it twice on Monday too so, it’s not been a great weekend for me… I kind of expected it (black eye) to be gone by now but no, it is sustained. Part of the deal. I’m back in, man.”