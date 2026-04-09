Seth Rollins talked about his history with Gunther and having his first match back from injury be at WrestleMania of all shows during an appearance on ESPN on Thursday morning.

“He’s the real deal, that guy there’s no joke there,” Rollins said of Gunther. “He’s legitimate. I mean you watch his body of work and I’ve been, this is a guy that I’ve known since he was Walter back in his wXw days in Germany.”

He then reflected on their shared history together.

“I crossed paths with him and he’s one of those guys that we have something very similar in that we came from kind of nowhere,” he said. “No one really thought that we were going to be huge, major stars in the industry when we were young cats. And now we’re at a point where ‘here we are at Wrestlemania’, the Grandest Stage, two of the most renowned in-ring performers, the last two decades.”

Not only is Rollins returning for his first match back on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” but it’s against an opponent he has not shared the ring with for several years.

“And this will be our first real go at it,” he said. “We’ve had one in-ring encounter which was like seven years ago and this will be this will be an interesting test and especially for my first match back”

Despite all of that, Rollins vows WWE fans will get the best version of him at WrestleMania 42.

“As far as outcome is concerned, what I will predict is that I will put on a show because it’s WrestleMania and that’s what I do,” he said. “And so, if anybody out there is wondering what version of Seth Rollins we’re going to get, I promise you right now, I will look you dead in the eye. You are going to get the very best version. You are going to get the Wrestlemania version of Seth Rollins that you know and are accustomed to.”

He continued, “I’ve been jonesing for it. Yeah, it’s exciting. I mean, it’s nerve-wracking anytime you come back and your first match is at WrestleMania. You don’t even get a couple of trial runs or anything like that. You’re just into the fire.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.