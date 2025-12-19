The topic of retirement is always lurking in the background for top stars.

But for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, that final bell still feels a long way off.

Rollins and Lynch recently appeared on the Ross Tucker Podcast, where both were asked about the idea of their eventual last match and how often it crosses their minds.

For Rollins, the answer was a candid one.

“Nah man, not really. I got a lot more years left in the tank, so I’m not sure I’m there just yet,” Rollins said. “I think often, I guess, about the mortality of my career because I started when I was 17 and now I’m nearly 40 and I’m certainly not going until I’m 60.”

Rollins acknowledged that while he doesn’t dwell on a farewell moment, the reality of time does occasionally hit him.

“I’m almost closer to the end than the beginning,” he added. “So I think about, I suppose, like the mortality and the fact that it’s winding down. Maybe there’s some urgency to do some things that I haven’t done or contribute in a different way. But, my last match, my last moment, that’s so far away that I haven’t quite got there yet.”

Lynch, meanwhile, didn’t feel the need to overthink the question. Instead, she delivered a quick, no-nonsense response of her own.

“Nah, not yet,” Lynch stated.

The conversation comes at a time when retirement is very much top of mind across the wrestling world.

John Cena has already stepped away from in-ring competition, while Hiroshi Tanahashi and future WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles are both expected to call it a career in 2026.

Names like Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, and Rey Mysterio have also been frequently mentioned in retirement speculation, although for Rollins and Lynch, the end doesn’t appear to be anywhere in sight just yet.

