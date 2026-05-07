Seth Rollins is shedding more light on why he aligned himself with Bron Breakker and created what he refers to as “The Vision” heading into WWE Backlash weekend.

While speaking with Michael Cole ahead of his upcoming match, Rollins discussed the foundation of his alliance with Breakker and admitted that part of the motivation stemmed from the growing number of enemies surrounding him in WWE.

“Maybe a little bit of insecurity? I looked at the landscape and I was kind of starting to pile up enemies – CM Punk, Roman Reigns,” Rollins said. “When you have Roman Reigns you have the entire Bloodline. So, there was a lot of people who were sort of eyeballing what I was doing and what I was saying, they didn’t like it, so I felt like at that stage there were a lot of pardon the pun visions for what the future of the company could or would or should look like.”

Rollins made it clear that trust, or the lack of it, played a major role in his thinking.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained that he never viewed either Reigns or Punk as suitable leaders for WWE’s future, which ultimately pushed him toward building something of his own.

“And to be honest with you, I just don’t trust Roman Reigns,” he said. “I certainly don’t trust CM Punk, I don’t trust either of them to be the figureheads and the leaders, so I felt I was the best person suited for that job. I felt like I was in a unique position where I had to take care of those guys, but then I needed to insulate myself on the backside of that. And also, I wanted to not just do this for me, but to pass it on to the next generation, and for me Bron Breakker was the perfect fit for that.”

That mentality has become a major talking point heading into Backlash, where Rollins and Breakker are expected to continue showcasing their growing alliance on one of WWE’s biggest stages of the spring.

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker takes place as one of the first two matches at Saturday’s WWE Backlash premium live event in Tampa, FL., which will air live and free on ESPN 2.