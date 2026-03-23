The rumors of Tom Brady negotiating with WWE for a potential WrestleMania 42 crossover appearance has hit Seth Rollins’ radar.

“The Visionary” addressed the subject during an appearance on Unsportsmanlike.

“I don’t think Tom Brady has the guts,” Rollins said of the NFL star entering the world of WWE. “I don’t think he has the guts to show up and do anything at WrestleMania. He called WWE wrestling ‘cute,’ as he was comparing it to other athletes. ‘It’s cute. It’s a cute thing you do.’ He said this to Logan Paul in one of his interviews I believe… He’s not gonna show up and do anything about it. He’s gonna chirp from afar, and then he’s gonna go play flag football, and he’s gonna put on a suit and he’s gonna get in the broadcast booth and he’s gonna be great at it. He’s great at it.”

Rollins was then asked if he would wrestle Brady.

“I would guarantee that I would wrestle Tom Brady,” he responded. “Tom Brady would not stand a chance against me… Tom, all the respect in the world, Hall of Fame quarterback, first ballot, we think — who knows anymore? Multi-time Super Bowl Champion, MVP, all the accolades. He really came on strong in his second season as a broadcaster. Love listening to him. Brother, you’re not getting in the ring at WrestleMania. He doesn’t have the guts. He doesn’t have the guts. It’s not as cute as you think. That’s all I’m saying.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Tom Brady goes off on WWE: “All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on, in a Football game you don’t know — There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.” (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/KN8vDGZZHG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 19, 2026

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026