Seth Rollins isn’t going into his showdown on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at 100-percent.

But he’s pretty close.

During an appearance on ESPN First Take on Thursday morning to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend in “Sin City,” the WWE Superstar was asked about the status of his injured shoulder, which has kept him on the sidelines throughout 2026.

“It feels great,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s 100-percent.”

Rollins then said while it’s not 100-percent, it’s close to it.

Close enough, anyways.

“Maybe 80-90-percent,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, my 80-90-percent is pretty good. Good enough to get us in a position where we’ve got a match at WrestleMania.”

Seth Rollins squares off against “The Career-Killer” Gunther at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.