The showdown is on.

Today’s edition of the popular Youtube series ‘Hot Ones’ featured WWE superstar Seth Rollins facing off against fellow WWE superstar, Becky Lynch. The duo, who are married in real life, not only endure the numerous hot sauces placed before them, but also answer a number of questions regarding their careers and knowledge of one another.

This week on #HotOnesVersus, we got @wwerollins VS. @beckylynchwwe The premise: tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings, loses. Who do you think will come out on top? Tune in on Wednesday @ 11AM ET. pic.twitter.com/xpFz5Lg1dU — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) February 27, 2024

The full episode can be found below.