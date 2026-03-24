Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are taking their love of coffee to the next level with a brand-new venture.

The WWE power couple announced via Facebook that they are launching their own coffee brand, AMO Coffee, which is scheduled to go on sale next month.

The announcement marks a new business move for the duo outside of the squared circle.

Rollins explained how their shared passion for coffee developed over the years while traveling the globe together.

“For the past seven years, we’ve been traveling the world together,” Rollins said. “We’ve been trying different coffees in different countries, different continents, different cities all over the world. We’ve fallen in love with coffee, and AMO is our way of bringing that love to you.”

It’s a natural extension of their lifestyle on the road.

Lynch also hinted that the launch will come with more than just the product itself, teasing additional happenings tied to the rollout.

“And in the next few weeks we’re going to be having some big events,” Lynch added.

The announcement didn’t come completely out of nowhere. Lynch had previously stirred curiosity on social media by posting a photo of a coffee stand along with the message, “COFFEE IS LOVE.”

Now, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see exactly what they’ve been brewing.