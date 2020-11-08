WWE superstar Seth Rollins revealed on Saturday’s edition of Talking Smack that he will be captaining team SmackDown for their showdown against team Raw at the upcoming Survivor Series pay per view.

Let’s be honest. I know everyone thinks they’re leading and that’s fair. I appreciate that, I like that gamesmanship. But the truth is there’s only one great leader, one great redeemer and that is me. I will be leading Team SmackDown – for the first time in my career, mind you, against Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Rollins fought for team Raw at last year’s Survivor Series against NXT, but was eliminated by Keith Lee. You can check out Talking Smack on the WWE Network.

(Thanks to Sportskeeda for the transcription)