Seth Rollins and CM Punk have spent years trading shots both on and off WWE television, and it does not appear their relationship has improved behind the scenes. During a recent appearance on Prince Street Pizza’s Pizza Talks, Rollins opened up about the lingering tension between himself and Punk.

While discussing their history, Rollins admitted there is still genuine animosity between the two men.

“There’s certainly some bad blood there.”

The rivalry between Rollins and Punk has become one of WWE’s most personal feuds in recent years. Although their on-screen issues have generated major fan interest, Rollins indicated that the friction extends beyond storyline disagreements.

When asked whether their relationship could eventually be repaired, Rollins was not optimistic.

“I think it would be a tough relationship to repair.”