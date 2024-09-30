Seth Rollins has a love/hate relationship with the sport of football.

On Sunday night, he appeared to be leaning more towards love, as his Chicago Bears beat the Los Angeles Rams on September 29.

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE appeared on the broadcast for the NBC and Peacock airing of Sunday Night Football for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills game on September 29.

Rollins was even introduced to the live crowd on the field, and appeared a few additional times with fans in other segments on the show.