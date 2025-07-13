Although he will be on the shelf himself, that hasn’t stopped Seth Rollins from turning up to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. for the second night in a row.

The 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank is backstage at the Atlanta-based venue for the second ever all-women’s WWE premium live event, presumably to support his wife, Becky Lynch, who defends her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the show against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Rollins is on crutches and has a knee brace on while backstage at the WWE Evolution 2 show tonight, and according to those who have seen and talked with him, the injury to his leg “looked bad.”

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding the injury status of Seth Rollins.

(H/T: Fightful Select)