After a savage backstage assault by Karrion Kross, Sami Zayn still insisted on going through with his scheduled match against Bron Breakker on this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix. Earlier in the night, Breakker vowed to destroy “The Underdog from the Underground” — and he did exactly that, though he wasn’t pleased that Kross had lent a helping hand.

In the ring, Breakker dismantled the already-injured Zayn, hitting three brutal Spears before ultimately taking him out of action. After the match, Seth Rollins praised Breakker backstage for delivering on his word, while Paul Heyman arrived to officially announce that Zayn had been placed on the injured reserve list.

The WWE commentators and social media team noted Sami Zayn is “out of action indefinitely” as a result.

Breakker, Rollins and Bronson Reed laughed off the carnage, though Breakker briefly questioned if they needed to deal with Kross to make it clear he didn’t want or need his interference.

Later in the show, Seth Rollins suffered a bad cut above his right eye, resulting in blood free-flowing from his forehead in the final minutes of Monday’s show.

Later in the night, Bronson Reed stepped into the ring with Jey Uso, hoping to one-up Breakker’s destruction. The match ended in a disqualification loss for Reed, but he didn’t stop there — he unleashed a barrage of Tsunamis on Uso, leaving the former World Heavyweight Champion stretchered out of the arena.

El Grande Americano continues to build momentum on WWE RAW.

On the June 30 episode, Chad Gable revealed that he would be undergoing surgery, and later that same night, El Grande Americano made an appearance — fueling speculation that the two are not one and the same.

The mystery deepened on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, where El Grande Americano faced Dragon Lee in singles competition. It’s highly unlikely anyone would be cleared to wrestle just one week after surgery, casting even more doubt on the connection to Gable.

Americano went on to defeat Dragon Lee with a diving headbutt, earning another impressive victory.

With the win, El Grande Americano remains undefeated in singles matches, while Dragon Lee falls to 0-3 against the masked star.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) (c) vs. The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) (w/ Izzi Dame)

* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont) (w/Wes Lee)

* If Heights Wins, He’s Out Of NQCC: Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair) vs. Tavion Heights

* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake & Ricky Smokes)

* Ava announces battle royal participants for WWE Evolution.

* Kale Dixon in action.

Goldberg is locked in for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Just days before the final match of his legendary career, the former Universal Champion made a surprise appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, interrupting GUNTHER during an in-ring promo. Arriving in style behind the wheel of a classic Chevelle SS, Goldberg stepped into the spotlight one last time.

He didn’t say a word — he didn’t have to. Instead, the 58-year-old knocked the mic out of Gunther’s hand and floored him with a thunderous right hook, sending ‘The Ring General’ scrambling up the ramp in retreat.

You can check out the updated WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup below:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Goldberg’s Final Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg

* LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton