Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dealing with a scary real-life situation.

TMZ Sports was first to report the news on Tuesday morning that the South California beach house owned by the WWE power couple was burglarized this morning.

While neither Rollins or Lynch, nor their young daughter Roux were in the home at the time of the incident, Rollins was the one who reportedly made the call to 9-1-1 to inform local authorities about the situation.

The home belonging to the WWE Superstars were broken into via the rear slider at 3am local time, where an undisclosed amount of money was reportedly stolen.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of this writing. We will keep you posted as updates regarding this story continue to surface.