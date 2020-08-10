Seth Rollins Believes Audiences Don’t Have The Patience For Long-Form Storytelling

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke to the Gorilla Position podcast where the Monday Night Messiah discussed how audiences, and wrestling fans specifically, don’t have the patience for long-term storytelling. Rollins uses binge watching as an example of the younger generation taking in entertainment a different way.

Although I have been careful to craft the character, nothing has been perfectly planned out for months in advance. There has been no timetable on how things are going to go. In the age of instant gratification, audiences don’t have the patience for long term storytelling. When you can binge watch your favorite series in two days, as opposed to two months, it creates a different precedent for how we intake our entertainment.

He continued…

We are consuming our entertainment differently, and wrestling is not immune to this shift. We have to adapt as well, to keep up with our audience. I am in my 30s so I grew up to the longer form of entertainment. But our younger audience isn’t wired that way.

You can listen to his full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)