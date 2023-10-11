WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently participated in a Q&A on the Lunch With Larry program on the Chicago Bears website. The Visionary would be asked who he thought were the most underappreciated talents on the roster. This is who he picked:

On the current roster, shockingly, I think my wife [Becky Lynch] is underappreciated. And then I would go with two guys who I think are really awesome, Chad Gable and Ivar of the Viking Raiders.

