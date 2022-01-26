WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with TalkSport to hype up this Saturday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the Architect will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship, a bout that Rollins believes is WrestleMania main event caliber. Highlights are below.

On mentioning Jon Moxley in his promo towards Roman Reigns:

It’s an just an easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that. It would be very easy to tell the story of The Tribal Chief versus The Visionary, that’s a simple story and obvious for those who watch on a weekly basis but if you follow the industry and you pay attention and you know where we came from, you know there was a third guy in the mix. I’m not going to sit here and ignore that history, I’m going to bring that up because I think that’s important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It’s one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came.

How his match with Reigns is WrestleMania main event calibre: