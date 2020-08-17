Seth Rollins Believes WWE Can Improve On Certain Things, Talks Their Limitations Without Fans

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke to Bleacher Report to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How things are tough creatively right now due to their limitations and lack of fans:
There’s always stuff to work on and, gosh, I think it’s so hard to pinpoint one thing or two things really,” Rollins said. “I think things are tough creatively right now in the sense that we don’t know where this whole thing is going to fall and we’re in the Performance Center, so we’re doing the best we can as far as what the aesthetic looks like, trying to get a crowd in there to make noise. Things from a viewers’ perspective aren’t quite the same. If we could somehow, if we’re going under the pretense we don’t know when live events are coming back and when a live audience is going to be in something the size of a sold-out Boston Garden or whatever, I think making it more fan-friendly, making it more aesthetically pleasing to an audience of a television show might go a long way.
How there’s room for WWE to improve in all aspects:
That’s just pulling a rabbit out of a hat because there’s so many things we all need to work on every day,” he said. “Not just the company, but myself, the talent around me, everyone in the back, the writers, the consistency, the conversations, the communication, everything could be better. It’s so hard to pick just one thing and say, ‘Ah, that’s going to be the ticket, that’s going to do it.’ It’s a work in progress, and I think going out there and consistently doing your job the best you can and helping other people out would be the best way to move this thing forward.
