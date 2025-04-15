WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently sat down with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, where he didn’t hold back when talking about his WWE rival, CM Punk. Rollins, who is set to face Punk and himself in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 later this weekend, took a shot at Punk’s AEW stint. He criticized Punk for taking money “from some billionaire’s kid,” a reference to AEW CEO and President Tony Khan.

On who he hates more between Reigns and Punk: “Easily CM Punk. Easily. I have a problem with Roman’s ego and his vision of what a good WWE looks like. I don’t have a problem with him as much as a person. He’s gone through a lot to be part of our organization. Say what you will, but he has sacrificed a lot to help this place grow. At some point, whether it was Heyman in his ear or his own illusions of grandeur about how big of a star he was or wanted to be, he kind of lost the plot a little bit.”

On Roman Reigns: “Trying to get him to understand a little bit of what we came in here to do 12 years ago is still part of the mission as we begin to pass this company onto the next generation. If everybody wants to be Roman Reigns and nobody shows up for work but four times a year, then we’re not going to have a show to run. You have to have people who want to be here and put in the work. Getting him to understand that he is maybe not the best influence on the future of the business is difficult”

On his thoughts on Punk: “That pales in comparison to how I feel about CM Punk. This is a guy who is a thief. He’s a scavenger, he’s a fake martyr, he’s a snake oil salesman, he’s a con artist. He will sell you a false bill of goods at every turn with no apologies, with zero responsibility. He’s a guy who left this place, ghosted all of his friends. If you have your own personal crap to deal with, that’s life, I get it. To then ask people to leave their jobs, leave their security, leave their dreams behind out of loyalty to you, and when they don’t, you start to tear these people down in the media anyway you can.”

On CM Punk joining AEW before leaving: “Then you take money from some billionaire’s kid to come back to the business that you’ve forsaken and continue to try to tear down our company until that billionaire’s kid doesn’t want to pay you anymore, and now you want to come back and take our money and wave the flag. I cannot tell you the absolute disgust in my veins that I have for CM Punk. There is no comparison.”

Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) debuted in WWE’s FCW in 2010 and later appeared on house shows and main roster programming.

Although Kaitlyn won the WWE Divas Championship, she did not appear on the Total Divas reality show, which started during her time with the company.

During a recent interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” Kaitlyn talked about facing bullying and hazing from fellow Divas during her time in WWE. She said,

“I don’t know. There should have been. I think part of it was I never was super close with a lot of the divas there. Sometimes I got bullied a little bit when I was new and I think it’s because just the way that I came up. I came up really fast. I had an amazing opportunity to start without any experience. So I went through a little bit of hazing and bullying from some of the divas, but for the majority of the ones that were on the show, they were all super cool with me. But I think I just kind of wasn’t in the clique. I didn’t know how to be. I was so young and I was still developing my character as a person in real life. So I don’t know, and I think I also didn’t have the confidence that I do now to put myself in situations to be on a show like that. So I don’t know.”

