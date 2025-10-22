Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has had a rollercoaster ride in WWE.

In 2025 alone!

The former leader of The Vision surfaced via social media this week, making his first public comments since undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered during his WWE Crown Jewel Championship victory over “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the recent WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia back on October 11.

As noted, the injury led to WWE changing original plans for Seth Rollins and The Vision, with the company altering the direction in abrupt fashion.

Per the changes, Seth Rollins was attacked on the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Raw by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, his fellow members in The Vision, and left laying as they stood over him at the shocking conclusion of the show.

Fast-forward one week later, WWE Raw was live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California this past Monday night, October 20, for the first show since the shocking Breakker and Reed attack of Rollins.

During the 10/20 show, WWE Raw General Manager kicked the evening off by announcing that Rollins’ was injured, and due to the amount of time he will be on the sidelines recovering, he was forced to be stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Pearce then announced a battle royal for later in the show, with the winner, who ended up being “Main Event” Jey Uso, advancing to face CM Punk for the now vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special scheduled for November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In his first public comments since undergoing surgery to repair the aforementioned shoulder injury, Seth Rollins shared a photo of himself wearing a sling on his arm on his official Instagram page this week.

The caption that accompanied the photo read, “Caffeine and clarity. See ya on the other side. P.S. I love football.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Seth Rollins’ injury recovery and WWE return status continue to surface.