Seth Rollins broke his silence regarding “The Ruse of the Century” from night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Monday afternoon.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” in his first media appearance since the WWE SummerSlam post-show, new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke for the first time about faking an injury and cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on CM Punk.

Rollins gloated about the accomplishment, and jokingly thanked Eisen for giving him a platform to “fool the entire world,” before adding that Becky Lynch was “an unwilling participant in the ruse” and is upset with him over it.

Additionally, Rollins spoke about clueing in his daughter Roux by telling her “daddy’s got a pretend boo boo” and to keep it on the low, before joking that she immediately told her pre-school teacher all about it.

The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion would then go on to thank everyone who played a role in his ruse.

“And here we are 3 weeks later, nobody went to the dirtsheets, so we’re safe,” Rollins said. “Thank you Roux. Thank you Ms Joy [Roux’s teacher] — It was an honor and a pleasure. The pay off was more beautiful than I could’ve expected.”

Rollins continued, “To all of the folks out there who played a small role in this wonderful endeavor, those who opened doors, held open doors, the lady who pushed me in the wheelchair at the airport — your additions are appreciated. From the World Champion to you, thank you. We did it, this is for the people, not just me.”