Joe Tessitore announced that there were 11,644 fans in attendance at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This was reportedly a sellout.

WWE President Nick Khan, Rusev and Lana were all spotted at Thursday night’s Los Angeles Clippers game.

Seth Rollins made a splash at the NFL Draft as the special guest pick announcer for the Chicago Bears’ second-round selection at No. 56.

Before revealing the pick, Rollins couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at the fans in Green Bay.

The Bears used the selection to draft offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

The world now boasts ten wonders — and the tenth is him.

After winning the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Carmelo Hayes has declared himself the 10th Wonder of the World. Following in the legendary footsteps of Andre the Giant, known as the 8th Wonder, and Chyna, the 9th, Carmelo is staking his claim among wrestling’s elite.

To cement his newfound status, The Miz presented him with an Andre the Giant pendant on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a symbol of the legacy he now carries around his neck.

HIMth Wonder Of The World

The Miz gifts Carmelo Hayes a golden necklace with Andre the Giant's head on it Carmelo puts it on, declaring himself the '10th Wonder of the World'

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, R-Truth had an encounter with his childhood hero, John Cena, as Cena was leaving the arena.

Truth congratulated Cena on winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and told him that if he ever needed anything, he could count on him.

Just as Cena walked off, Jimmy Uso showed up, mocking Cena by questioning when he “got so wack.” Truth, unfazed, replied that there are always two sides to every story and expressed his admiration, saying he still hopes to be like Cena when he grows up.

John Cena is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.