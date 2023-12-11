During Sunday’s WWE house show, Seth Rollins addressed the live audience chanting for CM Punk.

After successfully defending his World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, Rollins mentioned CM Punk when the crowd started chanting for the former WWE Champion.

The two stars are slated to feud going forward, although a date for their match is unknown.

“I really don’t feel like talking about that bum tonight. Instead, I’d like to take a second to express my gratitude to each and every one of you guys. From all of us in the back, everyone in WWE, we just want to say thank you, happy holidays, we’ll see you guys next time. We love you. Now do me one favor. You’ve been singing my song so beautiful all night long. Let them know in State College who the real Best in the World is,” Rollins said.

Rollins addresses the CM Punk chants and says he's the real best in the world. #WWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/cqHzMnq05U — John Clark (@johnrclark12) December 11, 2023

