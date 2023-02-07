Seth Rollins has high praise for his old rival, John Cena.

The Visionary spoke about the former 16-time world champion during a recent chat with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where he referred to Cena as the Greatest of All Time, and a man he still very much considers a mentor. Highlights from Rollins’ interview can be found below.

Calls Cena the GOAT, and says he is a mentor to him:

John’s the GOAT, man. John’s the best John is incredible. I’m a footnote, really, in his career, you know, John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John, I learned a lot being in the ring with John, and I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. John still is a mentor to me, even now that he’s not around that often

Thinks it’s awesome to see Cena celebrated with WWE 2K23 cover:

So it’s awesome to see him portrayed in this way, the legend that he is. I’m very excited to see kind of what his story mode looks like throughout the game. Like I said, I’m just a bit part in that. So it’s my pleasure and my honor to be even a little footnote in the story of John Cena.

