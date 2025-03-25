Last week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a slight increase in viewership compared to the previous week.

The March 17th episode of RAW garnered 3,100,000 views throughout the week, based on 5.8 million total hours watched. This marked a 3.3% rise from the March 10th episode, which had 3.000,000 views, tying with the March 3rd episode’s viewership. The show ranked in the top 10 in 23 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Among English-language TV shows on Netflix, RAW ranked #4 for the week, trailing behind Adolescence, Residence season one, and Running Point season one.

Since its debut on Netflix in January, RAW has averaged 3,273,000 views per week, maintaining a consistent viewership range between 2,600,000 million and 3,100,000 million viewers each week.

Triple H’s theme song, “The Game” by Motorhead, has become the focus of a viral meme trend.

On Twitter, users have been editing various celebrity and pop culture figures’ laughs into the song, replacing Lemmy’s iconic vocals. The trend has gained significant popularity, with fans creatively remixing the track.

You can see some examples below featuring Kawhi Leonard, Peter Griffin from Family Guy, Cardi B, Jey Uso, Bayley and others:

CM Punk is the featured guest on Stephanie McMahon’s new Stephanie’s Places series. You can check out the official synopsis and a preview clip from the show below:

“Executive produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.”

Ava recently addressed her limited interactions with Paul Heyman since their 2023 segment on WWE NXT, commenting about it on social media. The segment featured Heyman speaking with the then-NXT GM, referencing The Bloodline from a distance. The clip was shared on Twitter, prompting Ava’s remarks. She wrote,

“patience is a virtue.”

patience is a virtue. https://t.co/hQwNUKlEVw — A V A (@avawwe_) March 25, 2025

Big E. is confident that Chad Gable is the wrestler behind the masked character El Grande Americano, although he doesn’t want people to overanalyze his reasoning.

Americano has been appearing on WWE TV recently, with their identity kept a mystery. On the Raw Recap podcast, Big E. explained why he believes Gable is Americano, but he’s cautious about people making his logic seem overly complicated.

Big E said, “Let’s not go down this route. I know Chad Gable’s body. I’ve seen that man in many locker rooms and many wrestling rings. I could pick that body out of a lineup of 1,000 men, and don’t make it weird, okay? Don’t make it weird. I know who that is. I know who that is and don’t insult my intelligence by telling me it’s anyone other than Chad Gable. Let’s stop this whole charade. Let’s take this man out the mask. I know who you are. Let’s end this, all of it. Every little bit of it. Let’s kill it right now. Let’s be done with it, okay?”

He added, “I know every every square inch. I know how it all lays out. I see how the lats taper to the waist, okay? It wasn’t intentional, okay? I spent a lot of time around half-naked men and also naked men. This was not what I intended when I started out in this journey, but it’s a byproduct of this profession, okay?”

Seth Rollins, who is a massive Chicago Bears fan, expressed lingering resentment toward former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to his consistent victories over the Bears.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” Rollins was asked to name three NFL players he’d like to see step into a wrestling ring. He said,

“Number one for me is Tyreek Hill. My man. I love a little brother, man. I love a little shifty dude. I love a Rey Mysterio in there, and Tyreek, we know he’s got a personality on him, so I’m sure he can her out there and cut some promos when he needs to. He likes to play the sympathetic babyface, but that ain’t always him. He’s a sneaky cat. So I like Tyreek as number one. Then I’m going number two, Myles Garrett. A monster. I love a big boy. I love an Andre the Giant. I love a Braun Strowman. I just love a big, meaty man that’s gonna get in there and toss people around. You want a battle royal, he’s your guy. Last and actually least, in my opinion, this is a personal one, that’s right, Aaron Rodgers. I want him in the ring because I want to hurt him. I need him in there for myself, alright. I want him in the ring. I want that match. Me versus Aaron Rodgers. Get him in the ring. That’s a personal request.”