The Rock is not only “The Final Boss,” he’s a “Great Boss” as well.

And that’s coming directly from “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE.

Seth Rollins spoke about The Rock being a “great boss” and a “really kind and generous man” during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, where he even gave an example.

“He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of ‘Moana 2’, so we got to see it on the lawn, with the sunset in the background,” Rollins said. “She’s too young to remember it, but it was a really incredible experience for our family.”

Rollins continued, “He’s been a great boss, I will say. In the ring, we’ve had our ups and downs, but he’s…people say a lot of things about him, he’s a really kind and generous man.”

