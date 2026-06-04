Seth Rollins had high praise for The Rock during a recent appearance on Prince Street Pizza’s Pizza Talks, opening up about their relationship and what it was like working alongside one of the biggest stars in entertainment. According to Rollins, his experience with The Rock exceeded every expectation he had going into WrestleMania season.

While discussing their time together, Rollins made it clear that his opinion of The Rock extends well beyond what fans see on television.

“He’s just such a good guy.”

Rollins explained that he had the opportunity to get to know The Rock while they worked together heading into WrestleMania 40. He said he was fascinated by The Rock’s approach to storytelling and preparation, especially considering everything he has accomplished both inside and outside of wrestling.

“I consider him a bit of a mentor now.”

According to Rollins, their relationship continued to grow away from WWE as well. He recalled The Rock inviting him and his family to the premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii and spoke highly of the way he treats people despite his level of success.

“It’s all bulls***. He’s a good dude. He’s a good guy.”

Rollins was responding to criticism that The Rock sometimes receives publicly. While acknowledging that people in prominent positions often attract negative attention, Rollins said his personal experiences with The Rock have been overwhelmingly positive and left him with a great deal of respect for the WWE icon and Hollywood star.