WWE Raw moving to Netflix is a big deal.

How big?

If you ask “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE, it’s the single largest “step forward in the history of the industry.”

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins said as much during an appearance this week on Good Morning Football to promote the big premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. next Monday, January 6, 2025.

“It’s huge,” Rollins said. “You mentioned Liv [Morgan] and Rhea [Ripley], they’re gonna do it for the women’s title there, you’ve got John Cena. Lots of surprises. Tribal Combat, Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa. It’s going to be huge.”

Rollins continued, “This is without a doubt the biggest step forward in the history of our industry. That’s not an understatement. We’ve off cable for the first time in 30 years, going to streaming, the biggest streaming network on the planet. It’s gonna be incredible. I’m really excited about this. This is the future of our industry. This is as big as it gets.”

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. CM Punk is scheduled to take place as one of the co-main events of the WWE Raw on Netflix debut.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)