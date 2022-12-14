The latest guest on today’s edition of WWE The Bump was company superstar Seth Rollins, who spoke on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley following the All Mighty One’s loss to Rollins on Raw, a move that Pearce later rescinded with a statement online. Check out what the Visionary had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he’s curious to see how everything plays out between Pearce and Lashley:

Well, luckily this isn’t my sandbox. I don’t have to make that decision. I will say this — I don’t know who’s got the temper problem. I don’t know whether it’s Pearce or Lashley. Both of them seem to be a bit of a hothead here. Pearce dropping some very unsavory language on Monday night, goodness gracious. But I get it, you know, you get pie-faced by a man, you’re in the heat of the moment, things happen. I feel this is very similar to Bobby. So I’ll be very curious to see, honestly, how they hash these things out and what comes of it. You can’t crack an official in the head, you can’t pie-face Adam Pearce. You can’t do those things. You gotta be a professional. I mean, professional, I am the king of professionalism. I go by the book all the time, so I understand these things. I would never do anything to put myself in a situation like that.

Says he wonders if Papa H is going to have to get involved:

I’m very curious to see how the two of them kind of handle this business, or if maybe somebody else needs to step in. I don’t know, if ‘Papa H’ needs to come down and lay the hammer down, the sledgehammer, so to speak, who knows? We’ll see.

