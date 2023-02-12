Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his ten-plus year run in WWE, and a good portion of those triumphs came at WrestleMania.

The Visionary spoke about The Showcase of the Immortals during a recent appearance on the Windy City Gridiron, where he compares competing at Mania to an NFL quarterback building their legacy during the playoffs, a timely comparison as we are hours away from Super Bowl LVII. Check out the former Grand-Slam Champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says nothing compares to competing at WWE WrestleMania:

Yeah, there’s nothing like it. For myself, someone who’s been in WWE for ten years now, I’ve been able to wrestle all over the world in front of different crowds in different stadiums and you know, you just get desensitized to it a little bit. But WrestleMania is the one thing, the one time of the year where the nerves never wear off and you live for that moment. You build your legacies at WrestleMania.

Compares WWE Superstars building a legacy to NFL quarterbacks building a legacy in the playoffs:

In the post season of the NFL, that’s where quarterbacks build their legacies in big games. For us in WWE, that’s where you create your legacy. It doesn’t get any bigger. This one is in Hollywood, all eyes are gonna be on us for two nights in April. It’s gonna be special.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)