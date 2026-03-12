Seth Rollins recently revealed that he is still not medically cleared for full in-ring physicality despite appearing on WWE programming.

While speaking during an appearance on Good Morning Football, the WWE star addressed his recent segment on the March 9 episode of WWE Raw, where several masked men circled the ring in an effort to confuse Austin Theory and Logan Paul about which one of them was actually Rollins.

Rollins explained that the segment was designed in part to keep him protected physically while he continues recovering from a shoulder issue.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ll give the (Kansas City) Chiefs credit on this,” Rollins began. “They were a little more synchronized than my masked men were. The masked men were all over the place. There was a lot of jumble, a lot of two left feet going on in there. The Chiefs were more synchronized.”

Rollins continued, “However, I gotta say, one of these plays worked! And the other one didn’t! Alright, you gotta execute… We executed to perfection. We got in there, we protected Seth Rollins, we confused everybody and we got out of there, and that is what we had to do because Seth Rollins, that’s me, I’m not cleared yet. I can’t get into any real physicality. I gotta protect this shoulder for maybe another couple weeks or so and then we’ll see if we need these masked men, if we need all this trickeration or not.”

Rollins also joked about the chaotic nature of the segment and what he was thinking as the masked men shuffled around the ring.

“You know what? I was just hoping nobody lost a shoe,” Rollins said while laughing. “I was like, hopefully nobody falls over or nobody lost a shoe… When you’re dealing with a lot of bodies like that and a lot of moving parts in the ring, I was just hoping nobody blew out an ACL. I was hoping nobody lost a ligament in the knee there.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place in just over four weeks on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.)