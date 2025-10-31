Don’t expect to see Seth Rollins in action inside the squared circle for WWE any time soon.

Because he won’t be.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network on Halloween Day on Friday, October 31, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that he is going to be on the sidelines from in-ring action for six months.

“I wish, I wish I could rip this thing off,” Rollins said while motioning to the sling his arm is in. “But I’m out, guy. I’m out of action for six months.”

The former leader of The Vision faction with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman would go on to address the WWE World Heavyweight Championship he was stripped of being put up in a vacant title match in one of the main events of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this coming weekend at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“My World Championship is going to be worn by some schmuck,” he said. “Either Jey Uso or CM Punk.”

He added, “It’s awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, guys.”

Seth Rollins suffered the aforementioned injury during his WWE Crown Jewel World Championship victory over “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event in Australia last month.

He would go on to be attacked by Breakker and Reed the following day on WWE Raw in Australia, before ultimately being forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship the following week on WWE Raw in an order enforced by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Had a bear-y exciting person crash the set this morning 😂@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/An9u9raFOq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 31, 2025

