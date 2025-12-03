Seth Rollins is mapping out his comeback, and if all goes according to plan, the “Visionary” could be back just in time for WrestleMania season.

Rollins has been sidelined since suffering a significant shoulder injury in October, one that required surgery and pushed his return timetable into 2026. He’s been publicly eyeing the March or April window, which lines up perfectly with WWE’s road to WrestleMania 42.

Even if he ultimately isn’t cleared until April, a WrestleMania 42 return remains firmly in play.

Rollins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday and offered his latest update, addressing rumors that surfaced over Survivor Series: WarGames weekend about fans spotting him without his knee brace.

“We’re on track,” Rollins said. “Yeah, I got the brace off, like, last week. Middle of last week. So, it was nice.”

Rollins sustained the injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11. The setback forced him into surgery and triggered a storyline exit from WWE TV, with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turning on him in an angle that dissolved his former Vision faction.

Breakker has since surged into the World Heavyweight Title picture and is scheduled to challenge CM Punk on the first WWE Raw of 2026.

Rollins was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion at the time of the injury, ending his run prematurely when he was forced to vacate the title.

Despite being out of the ring, Rollins is keeping himself visible. He’ll appear on Netflix’s pre-game coverage for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game on Christmas Day, and he told Eisen he also expects to attend John Cena’s retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

While talking about being free from the knee brace and on track with his recovery, he mentioned how good it feels to be able to “walk around like a regular person.”

“It’s nice to walk around like a regular person,” he said. “I’m feeling all right. It’s nice to be able to get around without the brace, I’ll say that. But, yeah, we’re on track. We’re on track.”

A busy schedule for someone waiting to be cleared, but all signs point to Rollins gearing up for a major 2026 return during or close to WrestleMania 42 Weekend. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)