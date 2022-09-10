WWE superstar and former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where Rollins discussed his feud last year with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and how the R-Rated Superstar came up with the popular home invasion angle. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Edge was trying to channel a segment from the Attitude Era:

“I think it was [Edge’s] idea, his brainchild to begin with. What it turned into was definitely a collaborative process … He’s coming from the end of the Attitude Era, I guess, into kind of, you know, that early 2000s where like, they did a lot more off-side stuff … We were able to get it, get it set and I was able to go the Asheville and do it.”

Credits Edge for coming up with the segment:

“So yeah, I think it was his idea and his push to kind of, just do some different stuff, and again, it turned into one of these iconic, kind of, moments you’re always going to remember.”

