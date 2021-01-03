– WWE on FOX has released a new workout video from Seth Rollins, which he dedicated to the memory of Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, following his passing due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Our friends @wwerollins & @JoshuaGallegos asked us to share this workout that is dedicated to Jon Huber. 📹: Deadboys Fitness on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zoiBWm4ir9 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2021

– Jey Uso made an appearance on Talking Smack this week where he was grilled by Kayla Braxton. WWE’s YouTube channel released a clip of the segment: