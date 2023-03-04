Seth Rollins says he feels very fortunate to be back in the good graces of the WWE Universe.

The former Grand Slam Champion discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast, where he looked back on his run as a cocky heel and how that same character has slowly morphed into a beloved superstar. Rollins also opens up about his leadership role backstage, one that he happily carries. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On going from one of the most hated to one of the most loved by the WWE Universe:

I’ve been so fortunate over the past year to be able to go from one of the most hated superstars on the roster to somehow, without skipping a beat, one of the most beloved superstars on the roster. You don’t see that very often and I credit it to the work ethic that you guys (Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick) kind of mentioned; the day-to-day, the being there, the grinding, just hanging around sometimes is the key, you know?

On the leadership role he has in WWE:

Oh absolutely. I mean, being a human responsible for another human makes you grow up in a way that you never really — you guys know, you’re both dads (Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves), you get it. Soon as you get that kid, everything changes for you, priorities shift but yeah, just maturing as a performer, as a human. Everything all kind of comes together at the right time. It’s very much a perfect storm of events and so I’ve felt more comfortable in my leadership role backstage than I ever have. I think that translates as well to being able to — you have to lead by example, right? So you can’t be giving people advice and then not taking your own advice and so, being able to have that mental capacity to understand what I need to do to be a better leader for the locker room and for everybody else who might want the position I find myself in right now allows me to kind of take the blinders off a little bit. Not be so, like you said, how I was in NXT where I’m going, me, me, me, me, me, me all the time and that’s allowed a lot of these stories with (Matt) Riddle, with Cody (Rhodes), with Edge to grow and that’s allowed, I think, people to just attach themselves to me audience-wise in a way they never have really had the opportunity to.

