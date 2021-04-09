WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the Monday Night Messiah takes on Cesaro in a high-stakes grudge matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On holding himself to a higher standard at WrestleMania:

I think so. It may not even be something that I did consciously. WrestleMania is a marquee event and I’ve always been a fan. I remember the excitement of renting old VHS tapes from our video store, finally watching WrestleMania VI or WrestleMania IV. This has meant a lot to me for a long time. I always want to give my best performance and never hold back, no matter where I am on the card. In terms of WrestleMania 31 I didn’t know how the rest of the night was going to play out, but I was thrilled to have that moment with Randy.

On facing Cesaro:

In some ways, we’re very much cut from the same cloth. We come from the same place about why we do this; we share a lot of the same values. We’ve known each other for almost 20 years, and his work ethic has brought him here. Obviously, I’ve had some opportunities he hasn’t had so this match is an interesting opportunity. Looking back at his past WrestleManias, they haven’t always been his favorite. This is his first singles match at WrestleMania. I know it means a lot to him. Having this match is something he’s proud of and going to make the most of. I am really looking forward to creating something special.

Says he has no idea of what to expect from the live crowd:

This is the first time we’re having live fans in over a year. I have no idea what to expect. That’s going to add a lot of excitement. Are we going to get a traditional WrestleMania card? Will it be totally different in terms of reactions to what we’ve been putting on TV? Will it be an audience that’s just so excited to be there? That’s all crossed my mind, but I don’t know what it will be like. But all of us, we’re really excited for the energy the crowd is going to bring.

Whether he compares his work to Roman Reigns or Jon Moxley: