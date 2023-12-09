In an interview on the SI Media podcast, Seth Rollins spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, the World Heavyweight Champion noted that who will beat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title hasn’t been a big topic among the wrestlers.

“To be honest, as of late, because he’s been so absent, I don’t think it’s been a topic of conversation amongst fans, let alone the locker room. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, but it’s such a glass-ceiling opportunity. It feels like one of those things where it may never happen. What’s the point in wasting your time because the glass ceiling is so obvious and so thick, which is nice on my end with the World Heavyweight Championship, I feel like there is much more of a real conversation to be had about who is the guy who is going to be able to dethrone me, if that’s ever the case, because I’m available, I’m around, I’m visible, and I put myself out there and take risks that Roman isn’t really taking at the moment. Obviously, when he shows back up, whenever that may be, I think he has some SmackDowns coming up in the next month, maybe that will reignite that conversation, especially moving into WrestleMania season, where we can assume he’ll be at that show. Safe to assume, I think. Once he shows up a little bit more, that conversation might reignite a little bit, but that’s more of a fanbase and audience thing, just a ‘who is going to do it?’ From a locker room perspective, it’s one of those things where Roman is off on his own, in his own world, doing his own thing, take a little rowboat out to the island of relevancy, check the weather, and leave. For us, it’s not as big of a thing, it doesn’t seem prominent to everyone.”

