WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with the Hindustan Times to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights of the interview can be found below.

Calls exercise therapy for him:

I am one of those weird people really likes working out. I know, for more people, it is chore to get out and move around and go to the gym, but I always loved it. However, for me, throughout my life it has been a therapy for me.

His early days of wrestling:

When I first started wrestling when I was 18 years old, I was wrestling in front of very small crowds and in much less exciting arena and there were no TV cameras or millions of people watching at home (laughs). For me, it has been about adjusting to the new odds of not having a live crowd. And it is fun because you get to tell your stories differently.

How much he loves the Indian fan-base for WWE:

From a social engagement perspective, it is incredible. I think majority of my followers, if not from the United States, is from India. They are very active and that carries over whenever we do a live event in India. Their excitement levels are so high it is almost overwhelming. I cannot say enough about the enthusiasm of Indian fans.

His relationship with Triple H: