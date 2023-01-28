Seth Rollins is not shy of hiding his feelings towards the controversial CM Punk.

The Visionary spoke with Wrestling Inc. at media day to hype up this evening’s Royal Rumble premium live event, where he was asked about The Second City Saint potentially returning to WWE. Rollins not only doesn’t want Punk to return but calls him a jerk and a cancer to pro-wrestling.

Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. He’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like ‘Oh no Did he just say that?’ No, he’s a jerk come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later.

Rollins and Punk do have a history competing against each other while in WWE. Punk is still contracted with AEW, but has not appeared since the infamous ALL OUT media scrum back in September of 2022. It is not currently known whether he will be making a return.

Check out a clip of Rollins criticizing Punk below.

