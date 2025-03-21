– Seth Rollins appeared as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show for an interview, during which he was asked to compare someone in WWE to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“John Cena is the perfect example,” he said. “He’s a guy who recently turned heel for the first time in a long time, but John is the perfect example. He would win so much, they would just boo him. ‘We want Cena.’ ‘Cena sucks.'”

– WWE returned on Friday with a special 30-plus minute episode of WWE Playlist. The new installment looks at Roman Reigns’ full WrestleMania history.

– The iconic “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan showdown for the WWE Championship from WrestleMania V comes in at number 27 on the ongoing list of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time.”

– The new WWE NXT Vault YouTube channel has released the complete NXT TakeOver: London special event from 2015.

