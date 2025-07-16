Seth Rollins filled in as a guest host for today’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

During his appearance behind the microphone for the popular sports talk program, the 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank elaborated on the status of his knee injury.

As noted, Rollins suffered a knee injury during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend in Atlanta, GA., causing the match to abruptly end, and reportedly resulting in multiple changes being made to the rest of the show.

While discussing the situation on The Rich Eisen Show today, Rollins filled fans in on everything that has gone down since the moment he suffered the injury on July 12.

“I was in a match with LA Knight and I hurt my knee,” Rollins said. “I was doing a move I do all the time, a moonsault, and I landed on my feet. When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. We got out of the match and move forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialist is. We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging; it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there.”

Rollins continued, noting that he expects to be out of actions for “an extended period of time.”

“I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel,” he said. “What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time. This isn’t the first time I’ve been injured, it won’t be the last time. I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI. That’s where it’s at.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)