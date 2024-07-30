Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and will be broadcast live on the SyFy Channel due to USA network’s coverage of the Olympics. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Seth Rollins revealed his rules as the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at SummerSlam. The Visionary explained that both men have to abide by everything he does, including enforcing his own set of rules.

Who won the war of words on the mic ahead of #SummerSlam this Saturday?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LgT9IcgaWI — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2024

-Karrion Kross cut a promo saying that Kofi Kingston re-aggravated his shoulder during the WWE tour in Japan. It was not stated how long Kingston would be out of action.

Did KARRION just KROSS the line on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/lOxq3jm8bq — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2024

EARLY LINEUP FOR AUGUST 5TH WWE RAW:

-Dakota Kai vs. Sonyda Deville

-The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable & The Creeds