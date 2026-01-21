Seth Rollins is on the road to recovery.

The long, unforgiving road to recovery from a shoulder injury that is keeping him on the sidelines for several months.

WWE’s resident “Visionary” and “Revolutionary” spoke with Men’s Health for an interview, during which he spoke about his recovery from his current injury.

Rollins would go on to explain how his current injury recovery has been “way worse” than the one associated with his previous knee issues.

“When my surgeon got in there, he was pleasantly surprised honestly,” Rollins stated. “Labrum looked good and the bicep tendon was fine, so he just replaced the rotator, and the rehab has been awful. It’s been terrible. I tore my knee — ACL, MCL, meniscus in 2015, and I would say this was way worse. It’s super painful, and I find that the sleeping was extremely difficult because I’m in a brace nonstop for six weeks. So, I have to sleep in this brace, which means you have to sleep upright, and it’s really uncomfortable; you can’t get solid rest.”

He continued, “Any sort of small movement wakes you up and triggers you and so, you can’t get into a deep sleep. You can’t get good R.E.M., you can’t get good deep sleep so your recovery’s bad, so your mood is bad, so your stress level is up and then the rehab is just painful. It’s slow and it’s painful. I was doing isometric holds for weeks, just staring at a wall for 30 seconds at a time, pushing into the wall; side, this way, that way, this way, that way, backwards, and I’m like, ‘God, this sucks.’ Once the brace came off after six weeks, had a couple weeks where it was sketchy, and now, I’m at 12 weeks right now — this week coming up — I’m good. Mobility’s good. Just gotta keep it and then work on the strength and like I said, hopefully we’re on track for sometime before April 20th or whenever WrestleMania is.”

